C’River Upgrades 100 PHCs, General Hospitals To Improve Healthcare

The Cross River Government has begun rehabiltation and upgrading of 100 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Dr Henry Ayuk, the state Commissioner for Health, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar yesterday.

He said the upgrade of PHCs was part of a broader plan by the state to improve accessibility to health facilities and achieve universal health coverage The commissioner said that work in some of the PHCs had been completed while others were nearing completion.

According to Ayuk, the upgrade of the PHCs were not limited to just the building structures, but included facilities. He disclosed that the project was with the support of the World Bank’s IMPACT Project, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and the state government.