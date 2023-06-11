C’River: UNICROSS Alumni Hails Otu For Appointing Ex-VC As SSG

The leadership of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), Alumni Association has applauded the State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu for appointing the former Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Anthony Owan Enoh as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The National President of the Association, Comrade Agwu Paul Adugba in a congratulatory letter to the former Vice Chancellor said his appointment was well deserved and that the governor had made the right choice.

“We applaud Senator Bassey Otu’s choice of appointing you as Secretary to the State Government. We know you as a technocrat and an academic with impeccable character. We are confident that you will perform, not just to your expectation but that of the entire state,” the letter reads.

Adugba noted that Professor Owan Enoh had shown administrative competence and sagacity in his many years of service to the state when he served as Provost of Cross River State College of Education and the Vice Chancellor of UNICROSS, “where you left behind enviable records.”

” I am optimistic that you will deploy the sagacity and wealth of experience garnered over the years and bring to bear in the discharge of your duties even as you contribute your quota to the Stronger Cross River vision of His Excellency, Prince Otu’s administration,” Adugba wrote.

“Let me on behalf of the pragmatic people of UNICROSS Alumni Association, congratulate you on this well-deserved appointment as the chief administrator of Cross River State Government. I wish you good health and success, as you embark on this impactful administrative journey,” the Alumni President said.