C’River: Tribunal Affirms Otu’s Election Victory, Rejects PDP’s Petition

The Cross River Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Tuesday upheld the victory of Governor Bassey Otu as the winner of the March 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

In a unanimous ruling on Tuesday, the three-member panel headed by Justice Oken Inneh dismissed the appeal brought by Senator Sandy Onor, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for governor against Otu, who ran on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the petition filed by the PDP candidate, who was represented by Jonah Musa (SAN), said that Governor Otu lacked the essential educational credentials to run for office.

Mike Ozekhome (SAN), the attorney for Governor Otu and the APC, disagreed with the submission. The petition, he claimed, was totally without merit because the concerns it highlighted had already been decided in five other cases involving the same parties in pre-election proceedings.

He went on to say that the Supreme Court had defined the qualifications as being individuals who can read and write and have attempted a school certificate or its equivalent and that the Tribunal had expressed disapproval of the petitioner’s appeal against Governor Otu’s school certificate.

According to him, Governor Otu has schooled up to university education and the petitioners did not bring any witness from the schools Governor Otu attended to disclaim the certificates tendered.

“The Tribunal dismissed those arguments citing our submissions and the submissions of other courts. The petitioners also wanted the nullification of the APC victory because they claimed that Peter Odey, the deputy governor of the State had dual citizenship and had sour allegiance to the United Kingdom.

“The Tribunal also dismissed that position as being a pre-election matter and therefore statute bar for the Tribunal,” Ozekhome noted.

After listening to all the parties, the panel judges decided the petition in favour of Otu for lack of merit. No cost was issued against the petitioner.