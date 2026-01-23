C’River Trains Officials On Antimoney Laundering, Terrorism

The Cross River State Government has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, money laundering and terrorism financing with the commencement of a two-day Strategic Level Anti-Money Laundering/ Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Workshop for senior government officials.

The workshop, organised by the state government through the State Planning Commission, holds at Monty Suites, Calabar, and attracted top public officers across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Governor Bassey Otu, represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, described the training as timely and strategic, noting that it would significantly strengthen financial prudence and governance in Cross River State.

“I have gone through the programme of events and I am pleased with what I have seen,” the Deputy Governor said. “This training is going to strengthen us financially, strengthen how we do things in Cross River State, and make us more prudent in the way we manage public funds.”

He stressed that the Otu-led administration has zero tolerance for fraud, money laundering and related financial crimes, warning that any official found culpable would face firm consequences.