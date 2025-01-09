C’River Tourism Commissioner, Abubakar Ewa Is Dead

Share

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture in Cross River State, Mr Abubakar Robert Ewa is dead.

New Telegraph gathered that Ewa died on Wednesday evening, January 8 at the Arubah Specialist Hospital in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

According to the report, members of the Cross River State Executive Council and other aides of Governor Bassey Otu gathered at the facility to mourn with the deceased family.

Prior to his death, He was present at the state’s executive council meeting earlier on Wednesday which was presided over by Governor Otu.

Ewa served as Secretary and later, Chairman of the Boki Local Government Council. He also served as Special Adviser on Community Relations and Secretary of the Anti-Deforestation Task Force.

