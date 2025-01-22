C’River To Take Football To Secondary, Primary Schools – Otu

Share

Following the successful completion of the Flag Football National Tournament organized by the Nigeria America Football Association for secondary schools in Nigeria and hosted by the Cross River State government penultimate week, the state government has said it will introduce secondary and primary school games in the state.

Governor Bassey Edet Otu, who was represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon, Peter Odey spoke to Journalists in Calabar on the need to engage young minds in sports, saying the successful tournament, even though Lagos state won the competition in both male and female categories, would be replicated in both Primary and secondary schools in the state.

Noting that the state had learnt enormous lessons from the tournament, Odey said: “We will popularize the games in the state and hopefully, we will emerge victorious in the next competition because in Politics, you either win or lose.”

According to the governor, the mere fact that the state representatives did not win a vantage position in the tournament does not mean the government will not support the tournament again, instead, the present government will take the competition to schools and develop young footballers.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on General Duties, Mr. Ekpeyong Akiba said the tournament was one of the efforts of the Governor Bassey Otu-led administration in promoting sports in the state.

Akiba said the introduction of American football in the state is a good initiative that should be supported by the citizens especially the introduction of the game at the primary school and Secondary level.

He commended Pastor Emmanuel Ebong, Vice President of Nigeria Secondary School Federation(NSSF) for offering Cross River State the opportunity to host secondary school games

