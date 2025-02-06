C’River To Power 10,000 Rural Homes With Solar Energy

Share

In a bold step towards rural electrification, the Cross River State Government, under the leadership of Governor Bassey Otu, has taken delivery of 10,000 solar home systems to power remote communities across the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Nsa Gill, made available to journalists yesterday in Calabar, indicated that the solar systems, comprising solar panels, charging ports, radio systems, and fans, are designed to provide reliable electricity to areas beyond the reach of traditional grid infrastructure.

Mr. Francis Ekpo, Director General of the Cross River State Electrification Agency, who received the items on behalf of the Governor, described the development as a major milestone in the state’s push for rural electrification.

He called the initiative a game-changer for rural development, particularly for communities in hard-to-reach areas.

“This is an exciting moment as we begin to implement one of His Excellency’s key visions—electrifying 10,000 homes.”Today, we are offloading the solar home systems that will soon be distributed to communities in need,” Ekpo stated.

