C’River To Partner Lagos Aviation Academy

Share

As part of preparations for the launch of its new aircraft operations, the Cross River State Government has announced plans to partner with the Lagos Aviation Academy (LAA) to enhance training programmes for aviation personnel.

The announcement came as the state congratulated the academy on its eighth anniversary as one of Nigeria’s leading privately owned aviation training institutions.

The partnership was confirmed by the Cross River State Commissioner for Aviation, Captain Imah Eno Utum, during a visit to the Lagos-based academy.

The commissioner, who was received by the academy’s founder, Bankole Bernard, also toured the school’s facilities and held a strategy meeting with its management team.

The visit comes at a critical time for the state, which aims to train 100 aviation professionals ahead of the official commencement of its airline operations.

Captain Utum expressed strong interest in formalizing a collaboration with LAA to support the state’s human capacity development goals in the aviation sector.

“Institutions like LAA are not just responding to the industry’s needs—they are shaping its future,” Utum told journalists.

“As we look to grow aviation across Nigeria, the importance of skilled talent and industry-aligned training, like what LAA offers, cannot be overstated.”

Since its establishment in 2017, the Lagos Aviation Academy has trained over 3,000 professionals in various aviation disciplines, including cabin crew, flight dispatch, IATA travel and tourism, cargo handling, helicopter landing operations, and visa processing.

The school boasts a job placement rate of over 60%, with graduates working across airlines, travel agencies, and aviation service providers in Nigeria and West Africa.

LAA has also earned industry recognition, winning IATA Best Performer Awards in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024. It remains an IATA Authorised Training Centre.

“When we say we’re building professionals, we mean individuals equipped to meet global aviation standards,’’ said Bolaji Durojaiye,

Head of School at LAA. “We’ve built a system that fuses technical expertise with real-world readiness—that’s how we stay relevant.”

The academy’s Lagos facility features smart classrooms and advanced simulation tools, with a curriculum designed to meet international standards.

This infrastructure has positioned LAA as a reliable source of certified professionals across the aviation value chain, from airlines and airports to tour operators and logistics companies.

As Nigeria’s aviation industry continues to grow, institutions like LAA are playing a pivotal role in developing the skilled workforce needed to sustain this expansion.

With increasing demand from both domestic and international markets, the academy’s eight-year track record makes it a beacon of excellence and a trusted springboard for aviation careers across the region.

Share