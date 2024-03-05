C’River To Empower 5000 Women In Various Skills

Cross River State government on Tuesday said it has concluded plans to empower women in the state with various skills, including tailoring skills.

Commissioner for Women Affairs in the state, Mrs Edema Irom made this known on Tuesday while explaining her ministry’s plan for women ahead of the upcoming commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD) scheduled for Friday.

Mrs Irom said Very soon the Ministry in partnership with Willimar shall empower 200 women in tailoring and that plan was ongoing by the Ministry to provide palliatives to widows.

According to her, the government was willing to key into the Nigerian For Women Project in the coming days and no fewer than 5000 women and girls in Cross River State shall be beneficiaries of the project

“The Government of Senator Bassey Otu is committed to fighting for the rights of women and girls. As the government progresses all of these challenges shall be addressed.

The Commissioner expressed dismay at the rate rape was on the increase in the state, saying the government was willing to step in to reduce the menace.

She said: “The prevalence of sexual and gender-based violence (GBV) has been on the increase and the number of young girls and women engaging in transactional sex has increased, Others such as substance abuse, drug trafficking, sex work, human trafficking, rape, physical abuse, emotional violence, economic deprivation, female genital mutilation, sexual assault, and child abandonment have also been on the increase in the past three years.”

Also speaking, a representative of Heartland Alliance, (an NGO partnering with the Ministry), Tricia Aloizo said the organization has been working on issues concerning women over the years.