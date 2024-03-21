C’River To Acquire 108 Tractors For Small Holder Farmers

Cross River State government is to procure no less than 108 three-wheel agriculture tractors for equitable distribution to smallholder farmers as part of the overall strategy for job creation and food security in the state.

A press statement made available to Journalists in Calabar by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Gill Nsa noted that the approval was a sequel to a request by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Johnson Ebokpo during Wednesday’s EXCO meeting.

According to the statement, Ebokpo while making his presentation had assured that the tractors would boost efforts in mechanized agriculture and that the Trytor brand of tractors, Bespoke Design Company has offered to supply the tractors at a total cost of N993,600,000 (Nine hundred and ninety-three million, six hundred thousand naira) only.)

“On delivery, the tractors will be distributed to 6 youth cooperatives of 10 members each in all the 18 local government areas to enable them to provide mechanization services to large-scale commercial agriculture.

The scheme is expected to create 1,080 direct jobs, 1,200 indirect jobs and improved livelihood for an estimated 2,700 rural households.

“Moreso, beneficiaries will have six years to repay the principal sum only with a three-month moratorium inclusive, ” the statement added.