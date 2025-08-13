President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has budgeted more than N25 billion for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with the intention to drastically reduce poverty and hunger in the country.

The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, made this disclosure on Tuesday, during the commissioning of the “Expanded National MSME Clinic” at the Calabar International Conference Centre, Cross River State.

According to him, the President was passionate about ensuring that Nigerians benefit from the current initiative, where small-scale businesses employ a large population of young people in the country.

Shettima added that Tinubu believes that MSMEs remain a platform for a vibrant economy.

He said, “The President is committed to this Program and he is ensuring that money is released for this purpose.”

While advising youths to key into the current administration’s MSME Programme, he urged them to adopt digitalisation as an important tool in order to interact with business owners in other climes.

Shettima hinted that the federal government has plans “to plant 100 Palm trees next season in Cross River, thus highlighting the vast expanse of land available in the state for the cultivation of agricultural products.