C’River Speaker Promises Partnership With LG Chairmen

The Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem has pledged the 10th Assembly’s commitment to partner with Local Government Chairmen in the State for grassroot development.

Ayambem who was speaking during a meeting of the Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee with Chairmen of Councils held at the Assembly’s Complex, in Calabar on Wednesday, tasked them on human capital development, good governance and accountability and advised them to carry their Vice Chairmen along in running their Councils.

The Speaker emphasized Governor Bassey Edet Otu’s determination to improve the well-being of CrossRiverians, including those in the rural areas and, appealed for the support of the Chairmen in the actualization of the Governor’s lofty plans.

“Our governor is doing a lot to improve the State, he needs the support of everyone. You have a critical role to play in the achievement of the Governor’s lofty plans.

“Please run a harmonious government, carry your Vice Chairmen and other stakeholders along, and ensure the proper spread of the appointments approved for you in the Local Government Law.”

In his address, the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and Member representing Yala 1 State Constituency, Hon Odey Brian Wonah said that the purpose of the meeting was to enable the Lawmakers to familiarise themselves with the LG Chairmen and advise them on regulations and conduct while in office.

Odey also congratulated the Chairmen on their victory at the LG elections and urged them to discharge their responsibilities efficiently and effectively adding that his committee will synergize with them to enhance accountability and transparency.

The lawmakers also commended Governor Bassey Otu for providing an enabling environment for the state to thrive.

“I thank our Governor Senator Bassey Otu for good governance and for providing an enabling environment for all sectors to grow. Governor Otu has achieved a lot, security has greatly improved, and we can now sleep with our eyes closed. In infrastructure he has done a lot and welfare too, civil servants and pensioners are smiling because of regular payment of salaries and pensions”.

Other lawmakers, including the Deputy Leader, Rt Hon Davies Etta (Abi), Hon Okon Owuna (Akamkpa 1) Hon Samuel Abang (Ikom 1) and Hon Linus Etim (Akamkpa 2) all advised the LG Chairmen to promote grassroots development, ensure accountability, transparency, improved IGR and other best practices while administering their Councils.

In his remarks, the Auditor General for Local Government, Dr Oden Eni emphasized the importance of effective service delivery at the LG level. He reiterated that accounting records/books must be kept properly by the Chairmen and also stressed strict Compliance with audit laws, regulations circulars etc.

The Auditor General further directed the Chairmen to submit audit reports to his office regularly to enhance effective guidance and synergy while discouraging them from taking loans.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of Yakurr, Hon Yibala Inyang thanked the Lawmakers as well as the Auditor General for the guidance and promised that they would abide by the given instructions. He also promised that the Chairmen would avoid anything that will jeopardize the synergy with the House.

