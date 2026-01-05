C’River Speaker Doles Out N10m Bursary Support To 100 Students

Cross River State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, on Sunday, assisted one hundred students from various tertiary institutions within the country with the sum of ten million naira.

The Speaker, who made this donation in his home town, Nde in Ikom Local Government Area of the state, was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Anakan Ndoma harped on Ayambem’s commitment to education.

While describing the gesture as a deliberate effort to ease the financial burden on students and their families, he encouraged the beneficiaries to aim for academic excellence at all times.

He urged the beneficiaries to remain focused, disciplined, and committed to their studies, stressing that the intervention was an investment in their future and the development of Ikom Local Government Area.

Chairman of the occasion, Hon. Asinya Ntan, commended the Speaker for his sustained support for human capital development, noting that the initiative reflects responsive and people-oriented leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Atep Godiva, President of the National Association of Ikom Students Worldwide (NAIS-WW), expressed profound gratitude to the Speaker for the gesture, describing the bursary as timely and impactful, especially given the rising cost of education.