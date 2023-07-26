C’River Speaker, 637 Others Withdrawn From UNICAL For Falling Below Standard

Cross River State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Elbert Ayambem has been withdrawn from the University of Calabar (UNICAL) “for not meeting up with the standard of the University.”

Ayambem was withdrawn along side 637 other students, according to a release by the University authorities on Tuesday because, they fell short of the standard required by the institution.

His Matrix number, 20101144176 was the first to be withdrawn from continuing with Economics under the Department of Social Science.

According to the University’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Effiong Eyo, who spoke to our correspondent during the inquiry, the University took the decision “after reviewing the performance of students and came to the conclusion that some of them fell below average.”

When asked whether the speaker was decided alongside others for political reasons, Eyo claimed that the review was done without any favour.

Asked if the other students were not collateral damage since the Speaker contested for the position with the Vice Chancellor’s son , Eyo said: “The Speaker was already a student before he became Speaker.”

Our correspondent called the Speaker’s line several times without answering. Even the text message sent to him has not been replied up to the time of this report.

When our correspondent called his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Mathew Okache, he claimed ignorance of the development but referred New Telegraph to the PRO of the University.

Meanwhile, an aide to the Speaker who pleaded not to be mentioned alleged witch-hunting because, according to him, the Speaker had contested the position of the Speakership against the Vice Chancellor’s son, Hon. Hillary Etta in the 10th Assembly (current Assembly).

He said: “That is pure witch-hunting because Rt. Hon. Elvert, the current Speaker contested against Hon. Hilliard Etta who is the son of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, and failed.”

“The mother wanted his son to be the Speaker but that was too ambitious. How can you be the Vice Chancellor of a university in Cross River and your son is the Speaker? Is that the only family in Boki? Elbert is from Ikom and members said IIkom should take the Speakership and you are withdrawing him just to embarrass him, ” the aggrieved aide said.

Another aide who also pleaded for anonymity told our correspondent that the withstand of the Speaker in his second year “is purely political and nothing more.”

He, however, said there was no cause for alarm “because I think the Speaker has a degree in Public Administration or so. The issue is not disturbing him and cannot make him lose sleep.”

It would be recalled that in the run-up to the election of Speaker in the State House, Hon. Hilliard Etta, son of the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar was favoured to be the Speaker, being a third term member.

But the pendulum swung in favor of Elvert Ayambem because of the high public office of the former’s mother. As at the time of contesting for the Speakership position, Ayambem was still a student of UNICAL.