C’River: SOAD Appeals To Otu On Signing Co-operation Agreement

Resident Ambassador of the State of African Diaspora (SOAD) Nigeria, Princess Evelyn Eyo-Honesty, has charged the Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, to expedite action on the signing of a cooperation agreement between SOAD and his administration, as done by his Bayelsa state counterpart a month ago.

The Ambassador made the appeal on Monday in Calabar, when she highlighted what the state stands to benefit from the cooperation agreement if finally signed.

She explained that the agreement would facilitate the release of a $500 million grant to support economic development in the state.

According to Princess Eyo, the grant would be released through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) after the SOAD Prime Minister, Amb. Dr Louis-Georges Tin formalises the partnership agreement with the state government.

The partnership aims to promote sustainable bilateral relationships and cooperation between Cross River State and SOAD.

Among the projects and infrastructural development that would be tackled by the proposed agreement include, creation of a smart city, solar energy park, and industrial park.

Others include the establishment of an agribusiness hub and participation in the Pan-african Agribusiness Commodity Exchange (PACE), the enlargement of the existing airport and the establishment of a Pan-African airline company, to be called Air Bird.

In the area of Education, the resident ambassador noted that the organisation has plans to establish a university with academic relationships with other tertiary institutions operating in the state.

She emphasised that the agreement would be a win-win for both parties, promoting economic development and cooperation.

The resident ambassador, who stated that the organisation came into being on February 3, 2023, urged the state governor to expedite action on the signing of the agreement to unlock the benefits of the partnership.

According to her, “the African Diaspora is an entity which was recognised by the African Union in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) by the second ordinary session of the conference of heads of state of the African Union in Maputo (Mozambique on July 11, 2023.”