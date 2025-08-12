C’River: Shettima Inaugurates New Aircraft, ICT Hub

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima has inaugurated two new aircraft for the Cross River State Government and an ICT hub/library designed to boost Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The event, held in Calabar, the state capital, on Tuesday, was attended by top government officials, legislators, royal fathers, and business leaders.

Speaking during the inauguration, Shettima commended the state government’s forward-looking initiatives and officially inaugurated the aircraft “For service to God and humanity” on behalf of President Bola Tinubu.

Also, in his welcome remarks, the state governor, Bassey Otu, described Shettima’s visit as a moment of pride for the state, noting that Cross River is fully aligned with the national reform agenda.

Otu explained that his administration is consolidating the three major “engines of growth” initiated by his predecessors: tourism under former Governor Donald Duke, rural development under Senator Liyel Imoke, and industrialisation under Professor Ben Ayade.

The governor emphasised that the state’s development priorities, spanning food security, energy security, and economic independence, are in harmony with Tinubu’s vision.

During the inauguration of a state-of-the-art ICT hub and Library dedicated to supporting MSMEs. Otu said the facility aligns with his administration’s strategy to empower citizens through education, entrepreneurship, and technology.

“Rather than chart a new course hastily, I am integrating these three origins to ensure a robust and sustainable economy for Cross River State.

“Today’s commissioning is part of strengthening our aviation sector, which is crucial to our tourism development policy

“With two aircraft already flying, we are adding two more now and will soon add three more, creating an aviation hub that serves not just Nigeria, but extends to Guinea-Bissau and the Gulf of Guinea.

“This ICT hub forms part of the ‘Season of Sweetness’ which keys into the Renewed Hope Agenda. We are determined to build a subnational economy that will serve both Cross River and Nigeria at large. Already, our economy is changing, food prices have dropped, and with ongoing infrastructure work, transportation costs will follow suit”, Otu added.