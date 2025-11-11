C’River Senator, Jarigbe Dumps PDP For APC

“The decision has been taken after a deep and thoughtful reflection on the current state of my former party. It is a profound regret that I cite the prevailing deep-seated and irreconcilable differences, as well as the persistent and deliberate factions within the party at both the national and state levels, as a primary reason for my departure.

“In the light of the foregoing, and in the best interests of my constituents, and my continued pursuit of effective representation, I have decided to join the ranks of the All Progressives Congress.

“I believe that the APC, under the leadership of our President, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, and your own steady leadership of the National Assembly, provides the stable and progressive platform necessary to effectively deliver on the mandate and the democratic dividends expected by the people of Cross River North.”