New Telegraph

November 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. C’River Senator, Jarigbe…

C’River Senator, Jarigbe Dumps PDP For APC

On Tuesday, the Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District, Agom Jarigbe, officially announced his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
New Telegraph reports that the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, read Jarigbe’s resignation during the plenary, in which the senator cited deep-seated internal divisions within the PDP as the reason for his defection.
Jarigbe said, “I rise to formally notify you and the distinguished leadership of the Senate of my resignation from the People’s Democratic Party, on whose platform I was elected to represent the good people of Cross River North Senatorial District.
READ ALSO

“The decision has been taken after a deep and thoughtful reflection on the current state of my former party. It is a profound regret that I cite the prevailing deep-seated and irreconcilable differences, as well as the persistent and deliberate factions within the party at both the national and state levels, as a primary reason for my departure.

“In the light of the foregoing, and in the best interests of my constituents, and my continued pursuit of effective representation, I have decided to join the ranks of the All Progressives Congress.

“I believe that the APC, under the leadership of our President, His Excellency Bola Tinubu, and your own steady leadership of the National Assembly, provides the stable and progressive platform necessary to effectively deliver on the mandate and the democratic dividends expected by the people of Cross River North.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Keyamo As A Synonym For Aviation Reforms
Read Next

Bagudu Towers Above The Noise: Why This Smear Will Fail