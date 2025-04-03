C’River: Sen. Williams Presents Scorecard To Senatorial District

Share

As the clock ticks towards the 2027 general elections, politicians of different political parties have begun to engage constituents with their scorecards and achievements known or unknown to them.

In furtherance of this, the Senator representing Cross River Central and former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Senator Eteng Jonas Williams, has presented his scorecard to the central Senatorial District.

Speaking in a statement issued by his media aide, Senator Williams has achieved “legislative milestone by driving policy for national growth in two years that he has been in the Senate.”

Among the achievements of the Senator, he said, are a bill on “Nuclear Safety Security and Safeguard Bill, 2023: Mineral and Mining Act (Amendment) Bill, 2023; Chartered Institute of Petroleum and Gas Engineers of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2024: Currently awaiting its third and final reading; and Federal Medical Centres Act (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Paving the way for the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Ugep.”

Additionally, “the Senator has proactively addressed pressing national issues through critical motions, including Relief Support for Citizens Affected by Communal Clashes: Advocating federal intervention for victims of the Ovonum and Ofatura communal conflict; Curbing Illegal Oil Exploitation in Nigeria: Addressing the economic and environmental dangers of unregulated oil activities.”

Other motions include, according to the Media aide, “Security and Protection for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) : Ensuring government action to safeguard displaced populations in Cross River Central.

“Revitalization of Technical and Vocational Education: A motion calling for urgent measures to salvage Nigeria’s collapsing technical education sector; and “Reform of Nigeria’s Counterpart Fund Policy: Proposing the establishment of a National Counterpart Fund Account for better financial management and project execution.”

He the Senator has constructed Solar-Powered Boreholes, ensuring sustainable water supply in Bendeghe-Ekiem (Etung), Ediba (Abi), Olulumo (Ikom), Ababene (Obubra), Ijom (Ugep), Assiga (Yakurr), Aduma (Mkpani), Afaben (Mkpani), and Boje (Boki).”

