C’River Secures Host Rights For Intra-African Trade Fair 2026

Cross River State has secured the hosting rights for the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) 2026, positioning Calabar as a continental hub for trade, culture, and investment.

The announcement was formalized in Algiers, Algeria, where Governor Bassey Edet Otu signed the host rights agreement during the 5th Sub-Sovereign Business Engagement, held on the sidelines of IATF 2025.

Governor Otu described the achievement as a milestone not only for Cross River but also for Nigeria and Africa at large.

“This is a profound honour for our state and a defining moment for Africa’s sub-sovereign governments,” Otu said. “Cross River is ready to lead Africa into a new era of trade and cooperation, where our local power fuels global impact.”

He assured that the 2026 edition in Calabar would showcase Africa’s ingenuity, heritage, and innovation. “We are prepared to host the world. In Calabar, you will encounter a city second to none in hospitality, culture, and tourism. We will deliver a trade fair that Africa will never forget,” the governor added.

Otu also praised the African Export-Import Bank (Afrexim) for its role in strengthening intra-African trade, particularly through support for the creative industries, which he described as “Africa’s new goldmine.”

“Afrexim has shown tremendous leadership in standing behind Africa’s creative sector. They understand that our music, film, art, and stories are not just cultural treasures but economic powerhouses that can compete globally,” he said.

Emphasizing the role of sub-sovereign governments, the governor urged regional leaders to embrace their responsibility in Africa’s development. “The way forward is for governors and sub-national entities to be the transformers and architects of Africa’s future. It is at this level that real impact is felt, and it is here we can unlock the full promise of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” Otu noted.

He further pledged that Cross River would rise to the challenge of hosting such a significant event. “We will prepare infrastructure, mobilize our private sector, and harness our people’s energy to ensure success. Calabar will be ready — and we will exceed expectations.”

Analysts have described the hosting rights as a diplomatic and economic win for Cross River, with projections of billions in trade volumes, massive job creation, and renewed investor confidence. Observers in Algiers said Calabar’s selection reflected its historic role as a hub of commerce and its reputation for world-class hospitality.

Governor Otu concluded with a call for continental unity: “This is bigger than Cross River. This is about Africa telling its story, trading with itself, and building prosperity from within. The world is coming to Calabar in 2026, and we are ready to welcome them with open arms.”