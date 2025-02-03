New Telegraph

February 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. C’River: Seadogs Conduct…

C’River: Seadogs Conduct Medical Outreach, Inaugurates Borehole Project

National Association of Seadogs (NAS) on Friday stormed Idundu community with about twenty medical doctors and pharmacists for a medical outreach in a community that has long been forgotten by all tiers of government.

Additionally, NAS also commissioned a borehole for the lone health center in the community, with the Clan head of Ukpong Atai, who oversees Idundu expressing joy, while the community members rolled out drums to celebrate the gesture.

Speaking to Journalists during the outreach, National President of Seadogs, Dr. Joseph Oteri, disclosed that the association, being a humanitarian one was naturally disposed to giving communities joy by carrying out humanitarian projects.

Oteri said: “We are here because we are doing a free medical mission. “This is something that we have been doing quarterly. We do it when we have our quarterly meeting.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Elizade University Matriculates 667 Undergraduates
Read Next

Top 15 News Roundup For Latest Nigeria News February 3
Share
Copy Link
×