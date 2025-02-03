C’River: Seadogs Conduct Medical Outreach, Inaugurates Borehole Project

Share

National Association of Seadogs (NAS) on Friday stormed Idundu community with about twenty medical doctors and pharmacists for a medical outreach in a community that has long been forgotten by all tiers of government.

Additionally, NAS also commissioned a borehole for the lone health center in the community, with the Clan head of Ukpong Atai, who oversees Idundu expressing joy, while the community members rolled out drums to celebrate the gesture.

Speaking to Journalists during the outreach, National President of Seadogs, Dr. Joseph Oteri, disclosed that the association, being a humanitarian one was naturally disposed to giving communities joy by carrying out humanitarian projects.

Oteri said: “We are here because we are doing a free medical mission. “This is something that we have been doing quarterly. We do it when we have our quarterly meeting.”

