C’River: Seadogs Conduct Medical Outreach, Commission Borehole Project

Share

…honour late Raph Chukwuemeka Opara

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) on Friday stormed the Idundu community of Cross River State with about twenty medical doctors and pharmacists for medical outreach.

Additionally, The NAS also commissioned a borehole for the lone community health centre with the Clan head of Ukpong Atai, who oversees Idundu expressing joy, while the community members rolled out drums to celebrate the gesture.

Speaking with Journalists during the outreach, the National President of Seadogs, Dr Joseph Oteri disclosed that the association, being a humanitarian one was naturally disposed to giving communities joy by carrying out humanitarian projects.

Oteri said: “We are here because we are doing a free medical mission. This is something that we have been doing quarterly. We do it when we have our quarterly meeting. Our motivation is that we try to make people in remote communities happy.

“We identify a community where government presence is not there and we do our medical outreach and any other projects in such areas.

“Right now, what you are seeing involves doctors, dentists, Ophthalmologists Pharmacists, among other medical experts. In measuring the success of our medical outreach, we know we have conducted many of these and we have a database of all that we have been doing.

“The last one in Warri, we treated more than 500 patients and the important thing is that if we see a patient that requires a referral, we refer and follow up. It is not a one-off.

“Even at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital, we have Seadogs there. We call them and ask them to facilitate treatment. We were supposed to do the medical outreach at the health centre but there was no good water, so we had to Commission somebody to put borehole which will be commissioned tomorrow (Saturday),” he explained.

Members of the association used the period of their stay in Calabar to organize a lecture in honour of Ralph Opara who, according to the President of the Association, was one of the “Original 7” founders of the National Association of Seadogs at the University of Ibadan in the 1952/53 Academic Session, along his co-adventurers – Professor Wole Soyinka, Mr Pius Oleghe, Professor Olumuyiwa Awe, Mr Ikpehare Aig-Imoukhuede, Engr Nathaniel Oyelola and Sylvanus U. Egbuche.

Meanwhile, the Clan head of Ukpong Atai Clan, His Royal Highness, Etinyin Robert Archibong, while appreciating the gesture of Seadogs, appealed to them to return to his community with other projects.

He said: “I’m ready to host them anytime any day. I’m so happy that I don’t know how to express my appreciation to Seadogs.”

Share

Please follow and like us: