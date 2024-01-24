C’River: Proprietors Of Private Schools Demand Resignation Of Leader

Proprietors of Private schools in Cross River State under the aegis of National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), have called on their President, Comrade Mike Egre to tender his resignation letter and constitute a transition committee that will conduct a fresh election.

According to them, Egre has finished his tenure and still clinging unto power, “even when he knows we have lost confidence in his leadership since 2023..”

In a release made available to Journalists in Calabar on Wednesday and signed by the representative of Ogoja Zone, Elder Ignatius Ejim; representative of Ikom Local Government Area, Dr Ramsey Ndep; representative of Càlabar Zone, Elder Edet Obot and Secretary General (NAPPS), South-South, Mike Abolade, among other signatories, the NAPPS stakeholders warned that failure to do so will ignite crisis in the Association.

The Stakeholders also demanded a detailed statement of account from the association’s state president Hon..Mike Egre, and their financial secretary, Pastor Abraham Osok, in order to explain how funds of the association were spent throughout the 9 years in office.

They also expressed dissatisfaction with the way and manner the chairman of the electoral panel of the association”openly campaigned for some persons.”

“That we lack total confidence in the members of State Electoral Commission (SECOM), as we have seen the embattled Chairman of SECOM openly campaigning for some candidates,” they said.

However, in his reaction, the NAPPS President, Hon. Mike Egre denied any wrongdoing, saying that his tenure “ought to expire in March 2023 but as a gentleman, I am ready to quit before that time.”

“All those who signed that document are not our members. I know my members but those who signed the release are all hired to fight me,” he alleged.