C’River Police Welcomes DCP Placid To Take Charge Of Finance, Admin 

The Cross River State Police Command has received Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Okon Placid, psc (+), mni, as the newly deployed Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration.

A press release issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Etiokpah Akata noted that DCP Anthony Okon Placid, psc (+), mni, is a seasoned officer of the Nigeria Police Force with extensive experience in administration, operations, intelligence, training, and international peacekeeping.

The statement reads: “Born on 2 December 1970 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, he hails from Mbiokporo Nsit, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and Regional Planning from the University of Uyo, a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (M.A.L.D) from the University of Jos, and a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from the National Open University of Nigeria.

“He enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Police Academy, Kano, in 1996, and was commissioned in August 1998.

He has attended several professional and international courses, including United Nations Peace Operations Specialised Training (POST), with certifications in Police Studies, Military Studies, Gender Awareness, International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights, and Civilian Protection.

“DCP Placid has served in various strategic capacities within and outside the country, including Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adamawa State; PPRO, Police Staff College, Jos; Chief of Training, African Union Mission in Sudan; Head of Training and Development, United Nations Mission in Darfur; Divisional Police Officer in Federal Housing Calabar, Bakassi, Uruan, and Gembu; Officer-in-Charge, Anti-Robbery Unit, Kaduna State; African Union Election Security Adviser; Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) in Akwa Ibom and Kogi States; Assistant Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Department, Abia State; and Deputy in charge of Administration and Finance, Zone 3 Headquarters, Yola.

“He is a graduate of the Senior Executive Course (SEC 47) of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, and was inducted as a Member of the National Institute (mni) on 13 December 2025, prior to his redeployment to Cross River State.

“DCP Anthony Okon Placid is happily married with children. His hobbies include listening to good music, playing basketball, table tennis, badminton, and engaging with people.

“The Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Command, officers, and men of the Command welcome DCP Anthony Okon Placid and express confidence that his wealth of experience will significantly strengthen financial discipline, administrative efficiency, and service delivery within the Command.”