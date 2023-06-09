C’River Police Place Info Boxes For Public To Report Crimes

Cross River State Police Command has urged the public to get involved in crime fighting by taking advantage of the Police Information Boxes recently introduced by the command in a bid to assist in tracking criminals in the state.

The new Commissioner of Police, Mr Gyogon Augustine Grimah made the appeal on Friday in Calabar while interacting with journalists.

He explained that the information boxes would be placed in strategic places in the state, including but not limited to, Area command headquarters, markets, and eateries, among other places.

He said: “On resumption of office as the CP Cross River State command on the 26th May, 2023, I have been duly briefed on the security architecture of the state, and had strategically mapped out robust onslaught on intelligence-driven policing, deploying officers and men for visibility policing.

“In a bid to actualise these, I have directed the introduction of ‘information boxes to be placed at strategic public places at the area command/divisional headquarters level, among other locations, to enable members of the public pas security information to Police undercover,” the Commissioner stated.

He warned criminals in the state to repent while there is still a window for amnesty, saying his command will deal ruthlessly with anyone who will disturb the peace of the state.

While appealing to traditional rulers to cooperate with the Police in identifying criminals within their domain, Grimah said: “Let me use this medium to put a call on traditional rulers, community leaders, youth leaders, etc.

“To see security as a collaborative business in addressing all forms of unlawful crimes across the state, especially now that a new government is in place.”