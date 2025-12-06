C’River Police Intensifies Search For Criminal Hideout

Cross River State Police Command has said it was intensifying search for black spots in order to rid the state of criminal elements and ensure that patriotic citizens go about the yuletide without problems.

Speaking at the weekend in Calabar when the members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists paid him a courtesy visit in his office, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Rashid Bello, said the command has been working tirelessly, “often behind the scenes” to intercept criminal gangs, thereby preventing attacks within the state.

He said: “The Command has been working round-the-clock, often behind the scenes, to neutralise threats, intercept criminal gangs, and prevent attacks across coastal and hinterland communities.”

According to him, the Command was also enforcing the Inspector-General of Police’s directive on the ban on fireworks, with operatives already deployed to markets to track sellers of banned explosives ahead of Christmas celebrations.

While describing the press as “the last oversight body,” CP Bello noted that Journalists play a critical role in holding institutions accountable and amplifying security issues that require urgent attention.

“If we don’t tell you, you won’t even know. We receive intelligence reports daily—about sea pirates, gun runners and planned kidnappings—and we work silently to abort them. What you see as peace today comes from hard work behind the scenes,” he said.

On her part, the Cross River State Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Archibong Bassey, praised the Police for the significant improvement in safety across the state, especially in areas like Satellite Town, which previously battled frequent robbery and kidnapping cases.

She explained that Journalists in the state have observed “a clear reduction in theft and violent crimes,” crediting the development to the vigilance of Police personnel.

However, she appealed for heightened security during the festive period, warning that criminals often attempt to take advantage of increased human and vehicular movement to perpetrate crimes.

“We are partners in building the state and the nation. We will continue to support the Command, ” the Chairman added.

Both parties agreed to deepen communication channels, strengthen mutual trust, and work collaboratively to maintain the state’s status as a peaceful and safe environment for residents and visitors.