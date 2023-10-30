C’River: Police Confirms 5 Injured, No Casualty

…says “nobody died” in the Yache/Tiv clash

The Cross River State Police Command has claimed that the renewed hostilities between the Yache community and Tivs in the state who have lived in the community over time did not claim any life.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Irene Ugbo who made the clarification on Monday while talking to our Correspondent in a telephone interaction said “Only five people were injured during the Sunday clash.

According to her, “Only five people were injured, there was no death. Where did you get twenty people? Nobody called me to ask anything and people just said twenty people died. Who counted the deaths? Which hospital are they now because the situation is under control as our personnel are on ground?” She queried.

The PPRO however, said the situation would have been controlled yesterday “but they did not allow our DPO there to enter. The Tivs ambushed their opponents but as of Monday nobody has been found dead,” she said

Reports of twenty people dying as a result of the internecine crisis in Yala have gone viral with the author of the story claiming that some military personnel provided the figure.

Although independent information did not mention anything about whether anybody died or not, sources were unanimous that houses on both sides were set ablaze.

A source in Yache, Augustine Odey said the hostilities resumed on Thursday afternoon when their son, Ayeku Godwin Ochuole went to his farm where Tiv assailants attacked and killed him.

According to him, the incident allegedly resulted in the abduction of, at least, nine other persons who suffered various degrees of bullet wounds.

The violent boundary clashes started about two months ago when the Tiv settlers allegedly refused to continue the payments of royalties for their stay on Yache lands.

The Tiv settlers have claimed that they were being extorted forcibly by the natives and that they have no other place to call their own having settled there for over 100 years, intermarried, and owned properties.