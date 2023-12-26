C’River: Police Confirm Arrest Of Kidnap Suspects

The Cross River State Police Command on Tuesday said two of the four members of the kidnapping gang operating in the state have been apprehended.

Speaking on the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo said the wife of a well-known car dealer in Calabar was kidnapped by the group.

After obtaining the ransom, according to the police image maker, they freed their prisoner and looked for more prey.

She further mentioned that the accused would be arraigned after the inquiry was over and that they had already given the police confessions.

“The duo ran out of luck as the police tracked the bank account owner into which they received the ransom money. The suspects never knew that they had been trailed. We are happy that two out of four have been apprehended,’’ she stated.

Ugbo stated that important stuff such as phones, ammunition, and handguns made in the area had been found among them.