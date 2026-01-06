C’River Police Command Gets New Spokesman

The Cross River State Police Command has unveiled a new Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Eitokpah Akata, who takes over from CSP Irene Ugbo.

A press statement by the outgoing PPRO, CSP Irene Ugbo, noted that ASP Sunday Eitokpah Akata, an indigene of Edo State, was commissioned into the Nigeria Police Force as an Assistant Superintendent of Police in 2022 after successfully completing a rigorous five-year training programme at the prestigious Nigeria Police Academy, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree in Biochemistry.

The release, titled “Cross River State Police Command Gets a Newly Promoted Public Relations Officer”, stated that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, approved the appointment of ASP Sunday Eitokpah Akata as the new PPRO of the Cross River State Police Command.

According to the release:

During his training and service, ASP Eitokpah underwent several specialized professional courses, including the Combat Operations and Counter-Terrorism Course at the Police Mobile Force Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State; Citizenship and Leadership Training Course at Shere Hills, Jos; Forensic Analysis Course on Basic Crime Scene Management at Wudil, Kano State; Basic Detective Course at Wudil, Kano State; and Advanced Detective Course at the Police Staff College, Jos (Course 77/23).”

The statement further noted that the new PPRO “is a certified Advanced Facilitator for the Nigeria Police Reform Programme and a member of the National Institute of Social Media Analysts (NISMA), Abuja.”

ASP Sunday Eitokpah Akata has served in various capacities with remarkable professionalism, discipline, and versatility. His postings include Divisional Traffic Officer, A Division, Calabar, and Officer-in-Charge of the Cross River State Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU).