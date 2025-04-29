C’River Police Assures Rescue Of Kidnapped Sea Travellers

Share

The Cross River State Police Command has assured the public of its commitment to rescuing about twelve persons allegedly kidnapped recently by sea pirates while traveling to Akwa Ibom State.

Although the incident occurred along the waterways between the two states, the Cross River State Commissioner of Police, CP Olusegun Eyitayo Omosanyin, said he is collaborating with the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, the Nigerian Navy, and other relevant stakeholders to track the pirates and rescue the victims.

According to a press release signed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Irene Ugbo, the CP has engaged Commodore A. Oride of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Victory on deep-sea rescue operations.

“It is suspected that the victims have been transported to a deep-water location, which the Navy commander is currently combing,” the statement revealed.

The Command noted that the unfortunate incident was not reported to the Marine Police Department or any other unit of the Cross River State Command at the time it occurred, which hindered immediate intervention.

Preliminary intelligence suggests that the incident happened along the Calabar/Oron waterways, opposite James Creek. This location, the statement added, has made it difficult for the Command to independently verify the report or take prompt action.

Despite jurisdictional limitations, CP Omosanyin has directed the Marine Department to activate all necessary measures. These include intensified collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, Akwa Ibom Police Command, and other sister security agencies to ensure a swift and coordinated response to locate and rescue the kidnapped victims.

Reaffirming the Command’s commitment to public safety, CP Omosanyin stated, “Protecting lives and property remains our constitutional mandate and top priority. Furthermore, the dissemination of accurate and verified information through the Police Public Relations Department will continue to serve as a vital bridge between the Command and the good people of Cross River State.”

The Police Commissioner urged members of the public to remain calm and vigilant, and to cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could assist in ongoing operations.

