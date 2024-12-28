C’River Police Arrest Two Suspected Drug Dealers

Share

The operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad of the Nigeria Police, Cross River State Command, on Friday, said it arrested two suspected drug dealers at Old Market Road, Ugep town in Yakurr Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Gyogon Grimah, said the arrest was successfully carried out, following credible intelligence and the squad’s prompt raid of the area.

New Telegraph gathers that 21-year-old Bassey Bassey, and 23-year-old Christopher Okoi, were arrested after the raid and substances suspected to be hard drugs were found in the possession of the suspects

According to Grimah, the drugs recovered from the suspects are 27 wraps of Ice, 110 wraps of Colors, 16 wraps of Loud, and seven Big. Other items recovered include one laptop, three Android phones, two power banks, one scale, one MP3 player, and a cash sum of N1.3 million.

Furthermore, he said that the suspects confessed to the crime, adding that an intensive investigation was ongoing to uproot the sources of supply.

