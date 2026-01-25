C’River Police Arrest Three For Mob Action, Recover Arms

The Cross River State Police Command has arrested three persons in connection with a mob action at the Abangasang area of Calabar Municipality.

A statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Eitokpah, disclosed that operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, in the early hours of Sunday, January 25, 2026, intervened to prevent a mob attack on a suspected armed robber who allegedly attempted to rob a woman in Calabar.

According to the police spokesperson, the operation led to the recovery of a Beretta pistol loaded with three live 9mm rounds of ammunition, as well as the arrest of individuals involved in the mob action.

He explained that the suspect was severely beaten by the angry mob and lost consciousness before being rushed to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) for medical attention.

Although the victim could not be immediately identified, he was later pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

“Three suspects are currently in police custody and are assisting with the ongoing investigation. The victim’s body has been evacuated and deposited at the UCTH mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident continues,” the statement said.

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Cross River State Command, CP Rashid B. Afegbua, PSC, MNIPS, described the intervention as a clear demonstration of the Command’s commitment to crime prevention, protection of lives, and strict adherence to the rule of law.

While reiterating the Command’s zero tolerance for violent crime, the commissioner strongly condemned mob action and emphasised that suspects apprehended by members of the public must be handed over to the police for proper investigation and prosecution in accordance with the law.

He appealed to residents to continue cooperating with the police by providing timely and useful information and warned against taking the law into their own hands.

The Command reassured the people of Cross River State of its unwavering commitment to ensuring safety and security across the state.