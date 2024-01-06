C’River Police Arrest Phone Snatchers, Receivers

Following the just concluded Calabar Carnival in Cross River State, the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Zone 6 have confirmed the arrest of some phone snatchers and receivers.

Speaking in a statement issued on Friday evening by the zone Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Nelson Okpabi confirmed the arrest of the alleged suspects.

Okpabi said during the search of the suspects’ houses, a Tecno Spark 7P, one Redmi Smart Note ‘8’ and a Samsung Galaxy A59 5G were recovered, adding that they confessed to receiving the things from their purveyors but denied participating in the theft.

The statement reads, “On the 18th of August, 2023, one Edwin Effiong Edet ‘m’ of 23 years of No. 5 Ikot Ekpo Street, Calabar, was arrested in connection with the snatching of Tecno Spark 7P phone along Tinapa road on 10th August, 2023, property of one Pastor Ekom Smart.

“Similarly, one Ibrahim Abdulahi ‘m’ 23 years and Haruna Adamu ‘m’ 25 years of No. 13/14 Bogobiri, Calabar were arrested on 21st December 2023 for maliciously damaging a Toyota Hilux on 10th December 2023 at Eleven-Eleven Calabar during Carol night and for stealing (1) A Redmi Smart Note ‘8’ valued ₦250, 000 (2) One Samsung Galaxy A59 5G valued ₦500, 000 and (3) Jewelry valued ₦800,000 property of one Pastor Caleb James ‘m’.”

The statement also confirmed the discovery of a silver Toyota Corolla car with the registration number BWR 973 CL and the VIN number 2T1BR32EX4C218077 belonging to one Edoma Jonah.

The car was seized at gunpoint in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, but was later discovered in Calabar.

“Surveillance was mounted and the vehicle was recovered from Daniel Isuk John, 24, who stays at No. 50 Abang Asseng Street, Calabar, who fraudulently obtained a new vehicle license and changed the registration number to BJE 445 TY.

“The suspects have made useful statements to the police and will be arraigned at the end of the investigation,” he said.

According to Okpabi, AIG Jonathan Towuru advised the people of Akwa Ibom and Cross River States to go about their normal business and rely on the police and sister security services to protect their lives and property.