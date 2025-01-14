New Telegraph

January 14, 2025
C’River Police Arrest Man For Killing His Mother

Kastina Police Arrest Suspected Terrorism Financier

The Cross River State Police Command on Monday confirmed the arrest of a man identified as Mathias Amunde for allegedly killing his mother with a stick in the Obudu Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that the suspect alongside an accomplice smashed a stick on his mother, dragged her body outside, and threw it inside a well.

The suspect while being interrogated noted that his accomplice fled after they jointly threw his mother’s remains inside a well.

Confirming the tragic incident, the state Police Public Relations Office, Irene Ugbo, noted that the case would be referred to the command’s headquarters for further investigation.

“Yes, he has been arrested. He will be transferred to the police headquarters for further investigation tomorrow (Tuesday),” Ugbo said.

