C’River Police Arrest Ex-Presidential Aide Over Alleged Forgery

The Cross River State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a former presidential adviser, Okoi Obono-Obla, over alleged forgery and obtaining entry into the legal profession by false pretence.

The command spokesperson, Eitokpah Sunday, who confirmed the arrest, said Obono-Obla was lawfully arrested on Thursday, February 19, around Abuja Park, Ugep town, in Cross River State.

According to the press statement, the arrest was sequel to a petition submitted to the state commissioner of police over allegations bordering on “Forgery and obtaining admission or professional qualification/entry into the legal profession by false pretence”.

The police spokesperson also dismissed claims that the ex-presidential adviser was kidnapped by unidentified security operatives.

READ ALSO

“The arrest was effected in accordance with extant laws and in the exercise of the constitutional and statutory powers of the Nigeria Police Force to investigate allegations of criminal conduct,” the statement reads.

“Following his arrest, he was conveyed to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Calabar, where investigation is currently ongoing.

“His legal counsel has been duly notified and is fully participating in the process. His relatives are also aware of his current location.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Command categorically states that allegations of kidnapping or involvement of unidentified security outfits are false, unfounded, and entirely without factual basis.”