C’River Police Announces Shooting Exercise

The Cross River State Police Command has announced that it will conduct a routine shooting range exercise on Tuesday, 27th January, 2026, at Asabanka, Anyanganse Community, Akpabuyo Local Government Area, by 8:00 a.m.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the state Command, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, the exercise forms part of ongoing efforts to retrain police personnel and inspect service arms and other operational equipment, in line with professional policing standards.

He said members of the public are advised “not to panic at the sight of increased police presence or the sound of gunfire, as officers will be actively engaged in the exercise within the area”

In a statement by PPRO, who said: “Furthermore, residents, farmers, and passersby are strongly advised to stay away from the shooting range and its immediate surroundings for the duration of the exercise.”

According to him, “This precautionary measure is to prevent accidental exposure to stray bullets and to avoid psychological distress that may result from the sound of gunshots.”

While he explained that the Command appreciates the understanding, patience, and continued cooperation of members of the public, he appealed for further understanding.

