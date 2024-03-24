C’River Plans Energy Summit To Boost Economy

Cross River State government has concluded plans to venture into the energy sector in order to generate employment for youths.

The sector, according to the Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Mr. Eka Wills is expected to also generate revenue for the state government in view of the dwindling funds brought about by the loss of 76 oil wells.

Mr. Wills, who made this disclosure at the weekend when he spoke to media men in Calabar noted that it was important to diversify the revenue sources of the state, explaining that renewable energy was the way to go.

He said an energy summit would be held to identify areas where the government will invest with a deliberate intention to tap from the outcome of the summit.

He said, “The energy sector is one of the most outstanding ways of bringing the State back to winning ways,” and noted that the drop in production capacity and prices of petroleum products, amongst other reasons, promoted the State to “strategize and implement quick-win initiatives to attract conventional and alternative investments to finance development projects.”

The summit, he said, is scheduled for this Monday through Wednesday at the CICC Calabar, shall see stakeholders, experts in the energy and power sectors as well as consultants brainstorm on how best to utilize the vast endowments of the State to boost the economy.

“The resultant strategy is a three-pronged approach of public private and strategic investor partnership to realise the dawn of a new era,” he noted.

Also speaking, Commissioner for Finance, Mike Odere, said the State was ready to implement the resolutions of the summit and that such would boost the confidence of the people for a better tomorrow.

Commissioner for Information, Erasmus Ekpang, in his remarks, noted that the determination of the Governor Bassey Otu-led administration to deliver was not in doubt considering the vast infrastructural changes that were taking place across thevState within the last few .

Adie Mac Monkom, Consultant, All States Management Partners Solution, who enumerated the benefits of renewable energy said “We stand at the threshold of a transformative journey towards sustainable energy, where our collective vision and unwavering commitment converge to redefine the way we power of the world “