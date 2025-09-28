C’River PDP Re-Elects Venatius Ikem As State Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State recently held its State Congress, re-electing Barr. Venatius Ikem as chairman.

Despite initial controversies surrounding the congress, the event at Venetian Hall proceeded peacefully, with loyal party members turning out in large numbers.

Notable attendees included Senator Jarigbe Àgom Jarigbe, representing northern Cross River, and former Deputy Governor Mr. Effiok Cobham, a current member of the party’s Board of Trustees, among others.

Speaking on the sidelines, Senator Jarigbe described the congress as a “sanctioned” event from the national headquarters. When asked about the party’s earlier decision to postpone the congress, he said, “We are here, and this is a genuine event going on.”

In his remarks, the re-elected state chairman, Venatius Ikem, acknowledged mistakes during his first term, which he said contributed to earlier setbacks.

“I admit that we made some mistakes which we will correct because we took everything for granted. We had a mandate which was stolen from us, and we did not envisage it, only to realize that someone we trusted decided to take our mandate away,” Ikem said.

He assured party members that the next election would be different, adding, “Cross River State is PSP, but PDP is Cross River State.”