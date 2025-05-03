C’River PDP Deputy Gov’ship Candidate Defects To APC

Share

The 2023 Deputy Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Dr Emana Ambrose-Amawhe, and her supporters have formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The development was confirmed during the defection ceremony held on Friday, May 2nd, at her ward in Akpabuyo Local Government Area (LGA).

Speaking at the event, well attended by dignitaries, Emana claimed that she was prompted to join the APC following the development strides carried out by the party at the state and national levels.

She noted that her defection is not preempted by hunger or seeking an appointment, but to work together with people in power in order to deliver the dividends of democracy to her grassroots, urging those still in opposition to join hands in building the state instead of being keyboard critics.

She said, “I took the decision to cross over to the All Progressives Congress. First off, seeing the good works my governor, His Excellency Bassey Otu, has been doing. It’s only the blind who don’t hear when good things are happening. I’m excited to be a part and parcel of the All Progressives’ family. I was a deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, and a daughter of Cross River South.

“Then, at the national level, there are those who would say, things are hard, the economy is not looking up, and all of that. I would like to tell them that nothing good happens overnight.

“The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has placed the right pegs in the right holes. Bit by bit, day after day, we are moving closer to an uptick in our economy. All the other good things put together, these are the reasons why I decided to come back to the All Progressive Congress as a Cross Riverian.

“I’m a nation-builder, that’s why I am now part of the APC. The thing is that nobody is being forced to join the APC. If there is going to be opposition, we need viable opposition parties.

“When the opposition parties are not able to put their acts together, and there’s a lot of dissension within the ranks of these opposition parties, it’s obvious they are not ready to do the business of the day. So, for me, I’m a business-minded person, so I go where people mean business, and they do not just mean business, they are working towards achieving those dreams.

“Don’t be a keyboard warrior, criticising the government. Come in, bring your ideas, come and partner, come and join hands to build a better Cross River and a better Nigeria.”

