C’River PDP Chieftain Decamps To APC

A prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Ntufam Maurice Omini-Iso, has formally announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing dissatisfaction with the internal structure of the PDP and strong approval of Governor Bassey Edet Otu’s developmental strides.

Omini-Iso, a native of the Enang Ayie clan in Calabar Municipality, made the announcement during an interactive session with LEADERSHIP newspaper in Calabar, just two days after leading several of his supporters to the APC.

Describing the PDP as “a sinking ship,” the politician expressed concern over what he called the party’s weakened internal democracy and lack of effective leadership.

“PDP is divided and lacks a formidable leadership. No decent Nigerian politician would want to remain in a sinking ship,” he said. “If you look at the structural setting of the PDP, they are not doing well.”

Omini-Iso attributed his defection to the impressive performance of Governor Otu, particularly in the area of infrastructure development.

“From the highway to where I reside, he has tarred the road. Governor Otu has shown that he can deliver the dividends of democracy. That is why my supporters and I had no option but to join his party—the APC,” he stated.

He emphasized that his move was driven by principle and development-oriented leadership, dismissing speculation that the defection was motivated by an attempt to evade political persecution.

“I have been a progressive right from the beginning. My decision to join the APC is based on performance and ideological alignment, not fear,” Omini-Iso clarified. “There’s no trial I am facing, and the government is not prosecuting me in any court of law. That narrative is false and baseless.”

He affirmed that joining the APC presents an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the growth of Cross River State under the current administration.

“My defection is about joining hands with a government that is working—to lift our state to greater heights,” he concluded.

