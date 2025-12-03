C’River: Panic In Bekwarra LGA As Armed Herdsmen Allegedly Invade School

Some vigilantes in Bekwarra Local Government Area of Cross River North are reported to be searching for three Fulani herdsmen who allegedly entered Government School, Ijibor, with arms.

The herdsmen allegedly stormed the school, forcing the students to flee and they, students, have since refused to return to the school for fear of being abducted.

Speaking to Journalists yesterday, Rev. Fr. Thomas Onabe of St. Mary Quasi Parish, Ugboro–Ijibor, who mobilised community members to confront and repel the suspected herdsmen, confirmed that both pupils and their parents are still too afraid to return to school for fear that the attackers may return.

According to Onabe, local women staged a nude protest, demanding protection for their children. Recounting the incident, Rev. Fr. Onabe said parishioners had alerted him, prompting him to rush to the school with some security personnel.

“My members and other eye- witnesses in the Ijibor Community told me they saw three heavily armed Fulani men enter the school premises.

“Having heard of kidnappings of schoolchildren in other parts of the country, the people mobilised quickly and raised the alarm, which startled the armed men,” he said.

He explained that the suspects fled into the forest behind the school, an area not far from the Ogoja Army Barracks, when they saw the growing crowd.

“Alongside community youths armed with sticks, knives, and other local weapons, we entered the forest and combed it for nearly three hours but could not trace them.

“It is important to note that there are many peaceful Fulani herdsmen who live in that forest with their cattle, but these three entered the school armed and with hostile intent,” he added.