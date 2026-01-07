C’River: Owan-Enoh Distributes Rice Palliatives To APC Stakeholders

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, has commenced the distribution of rice palliatives across the seven Local Government Areas of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Southern Senatorial District of Cross River State.

According to the Minister, the distribution is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and is directed at supporting party structures within the district.

Beneficiaries include the APC State Executive Committee, Chapter Executives across the 7 Local Government Areas, and Executives of all 76 political wards in the Southern Senatorial District.

Also listed are former members of the Cross River State House of Assembly who served alongside the Minister.

Other beneficiaries drawn from the 7 Local Government Areas include APC legacy members and coordinators of the John Owan Enoh Foundation for Diabetes, as well as other key party stakeholders across the district.

Owan-Enoh then appointed Ntufam Bassey Edim, Senior Legislative Aide to the Deputy Senate President, as the authorized person to coordinate the distribution of the rice palliatives across the 7 Local Government Areas.

On collection arrangements, the APC State Chairman or Secretary will collect on behalf of the State Executives. Chapter Chairmen across the 7 Local Government Areas will collect for their respective chapters, while the Chairman of Chairmen will collect on behalf of the 76 ward executives.

“The remaining categories of beneficiaries will receive their allocations in person.