C’River: Otu’s Wife Kicks Against Maltreatment Of Street Children

Wife of Cross River State Governor, Mrs Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, has frowned at an alleged maltreatment of some street children in Calabar by the state Environmental Sanitation and Protection Agency.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by her Chief Press Secretary, Faith Okon, the governor’s wife expressed”deep concern and unequivocal condemnation” of the maltreatment of the children by the Agency.

According to the statement, Eyoanwan Otu views the incident “As not only disturbing but also wholly unacceptable as they undermine the fundamental human rights and dignity of some of the most vulnerable groups in our society.”

Part of the statement reads: “It is pertinent to recall that Her Excellency, a recipient of a Child Protection Right Award in the past year, has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the welfare and protection of children across Cross River State.

“The recognition further strengthens her resolve to stand as a voice for the voiceless and to ensure that no child is subjected to abuse, neglect or dehumanisation.”

The governor’s wife, therefore, called on “all relevant authorities to immediately investigate these allegations and ensure that any official found culpable is held accountable in accordance with the law to serve as a deterrent to others,” noting that institutions established to protect and serve the people must not be turned into instruments of harm.