C’River: Otu’s CoS Ironbar, Honoured With Traditional Title 

The Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State, honoured Dr. Emmanuel Ironbar, Chief of Staff to Governor Bassey Otu, with the traditional title of Kinwang I of Boki Nation.

The conferment, performed by the Paramount Ruler of Boki, HRM Otu Fridalin Akando, took place during a civic reception jointly organised by Beebo and Bumaji communities in collaboration with the Philip Obi Foundation as part of this year’s Boki New Yam Festival.

The event also featured the presentation of a Humanitarian Award to Ambassador Soni Obache Abang, Executive Director of Finance at the South South Development Commission, in recognition of his service and philanthropy.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Mr. Patrick Asuquo, Dr. Ironbar expressed deep gratitude to the Boki people, describing the honour as personally significant. He was recognised as a son of Boki by virtue of his marriage to Elder Dr. (Mrs.) Virginia Ironbar, who hails from the area.

The Chief of Staff pledged to continue working closely with the people while reaffirming Governor Otu’s commitment to infrastructure and human capital development across the state. He also urged Cross Riverians in public service to embrace accountability and hard work as pathways to recognition.

On his part, Ambassador Abang thanked the organisers for the honour and promised sustained support for initiatives that would uplift the Boki community.

The host of the event, Hon. Bette Philip Obi, Member representing Boki I State Constituency, lauded Governor Otu for his support to Boki and called for further interventions in critical sectors.

Several other dignitaries, including Hon. Sir Victor Abang, Member representing Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency, and Hon. Peter A. Akpanke, Member representing Obanliku, Obudu, and Bekwara Federal Constituency, also received traditional titles.

Awards of Honour were presented to Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, Sen. Eteng Jonas Williams, Hon. Oden Ewa, Hon. Beatrice Nyaim, Hon. Cletus Obun, Hon. Ankpo Pius, Barr. Ekpeyoung Akiba, Barr. Attah Ochinke, High Chief Henry Igelle Onwe, Engr. Chief Kelvin Osang Njong, Dir. Obi Ayuk, Hon. Sammy Ankwo, Michael Eshua Eban, and Mr. Pascal Kijie Bubua.

The event, chaired by Hon. Oden Ewa, Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, attracted dignitaries from across the state and was marked by cultural displays, goodwill messages, and solidarity speeches.

In his closing prayers, the Paramount Ruler of Boki blessed the honourees and urged them to sustain their contributions to the community and the state.