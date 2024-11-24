C’River: Otu Urges Workers To Suspend Planned Two-Day Warning Strike

Share

…Makes commitment to pay new minimum wage

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has appealed to the Organized Labour in the state to reconsider its planned two-day warning strike scheduled to commence from midnight on Sunday, the 24th of November, to Tuesday, the 26th of November, 2024.

Governor Otu, represented by his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, made this appeal during the 5th edition of the State Solemn Assembly held over the weekend at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar.

“Governor Otu prioritizes the welfare of the workforce,” Odey stated noting that: “In light of this, I appeal to the leadership of organized labor, along with all affiliates of the NLC and TUC, to suspend their planned state-wide strike, and I enjoin them to support the Governor in his quest to improve the lot of our people.”

Highlighting the progress made since the inception of the Solemn Assembly, Odey emphasized that Governor Otu is committed to building a better Cross River for the benefit of all citizens.

“He urged Cross Riverians to sustain their support and prayers for the administration to achieve its ‘People First’ mantra in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu at the federal level.

Odey noted significant infrastructural improvements across the state’s three senatorial districts, including road construction and renovation, the rehabilitation of the Governor’s Office, the State Library, and government lodges in Calabar, Abuja, and Lagos.

“He assured Cross Riverians that the administration is equally focused on enhancing the health, agriculture, and education sectors to ensure the welfare of the state’s citizens.

Speaking further, Odey intimated that Governor Otu is committed to improving conditions for both serving and retired workers.

“These include clearing backlogs of gratuities, regularizing pension payments, and implementing overdue worker promotions. He also mentioned that Cross River State is committed to paying even above the recommended ₦70,000 new national minimum wage.

In his homily, the Guest Preacher and Founder of Streams of Joy International, Pastor Jerry Eze, delivered a message on the theme, “Ebenezer: A State Helped by God.”

“He urged Christians, particularly those in leadership positions, to lead with the fear of God and embody Christ-like values in their actions.

Pastor Eze praised the state’s administration for organizing the solemn assembly, highlighting its commitment to seeking God’s guidance. He noted that Cross River is one of the few states that prioritize putting “God First.”

The highlight of the event was a special prayer session offered for the Governor and his family, Deputy Governor, State Executive Council members, traditional rulers, and other top government officials.

