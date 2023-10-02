C’River: Otu Urges Nigerians To Make Sacrifices For Country

Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Edet Otu has appealed to Nigerians to look beyond the present hard times and join the government in creating an economic balance that will restore the “good old days.”

Otu who spoke on Monday during the independence celebration held at the U. J. Esuene stadium recalled that it was the sacrifices of dedicated Nigerians that brought the country independence in 1960.

According to him, the purpose of independence should encourage Nigerians to unite and help the government to reclaim lost glory which will make the country a better place for all.

He said: “Our sense of unity will guarantee the indivisibility of our country. Our sense of ingenuity will give us technological breakthroughs, while our sense of patriotism will be an enabler of peace and security in our nation.

“For every good action, it is first conceived in the mind as a thought before it is processed and translated into what we do physically. So, with a patriotic mindset, the outcomes of our thought will make Nigeria greater.

While not denying the fact that Nigerians “live presently in a hostile economic environment,” he appealed for solidarity, patience, resilience and love to collectively get the country out of the woods.

He urged Nigerians to come up with ideas that will ultimately bring success to the present economic crisis, noting that”a step of faith is achievable and can bring concrete actions.