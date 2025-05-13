C’River: Otu Signs Laws To Boost Infrastructure, Others

Share

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State has signed three landmark laws aimed at enhancing infrastructure, regulating the gaming industry, and improving social welfare for the state’s residents.

The newly signed laws include the Cross River State Road Maintenance Agency (Amendment) Law, 2025, the Cross River State Lotteries and Gaming Agency Law, 2025, and the Cross River State Senior Citizens Centre Law, 2025.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Comrade Nsa Gill, Governor Otu described the laws as both timely and strategic, aligning closely with his administration’s development priorities.

“These laws are coming at the right time, and I want to express my gratitude to the Speaker of the House and all members of the Assembly for their good work,” Governor Otu said during the signing ceremony.

“The Road Maintenance Agency Law ensures that our roads are consistently maintained and prioritized. The Lotteries and Gaming Agency Law is crucial because, without regulation, we are losing potential revenue. As for the Senior Citizens Centre Law, it is a vital aspect of our welfare policy. We are a people-first government, and we prioritize everyone.”

Explaining the specifics of each law, Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Elvert Ayambem, said the Road Maintenance Agency (Amendment) Law introduces a new funding mechanism that mandates each of the 18 Local Government councils to allocate 4% of their monthly Federation Account receipts to the agency. This move, he added, will ensure steady and ongoing road repairs and maintenance across the state.

The Senior Citizens Centre Law aims to establish a central facility in each of the three senatorial districts, starting with Calabar, to cater to the needs of vulnerable retirees and elderly residents.

The law also provides for the creation of sub-centres in each local government headquarters to further support elderly residents. This law, Speaker Ayambem emphasized, underscores the governor’s commitment to social welfare.

On the Lotteries and Gaming Agency Law, Ayambem noted that the legislation is in line with a recent Supreme Court ruling, which empowers states to regulate gaming activities.

The law, which comprises 12 parts, 102 sections, and two schedules, establishes a framework for managing, licensing, and generating revenue from the gaming sector in Cross River State.

Governor Otu reiterated his administration’s commitment to reforms that have a direct and positive impact on residents’ lives, stating that these laws represent significant progress in infrastructure renewal, economic management, and social inclusion.

