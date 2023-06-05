New Telegraph

June 6, 2023
C’River: Otu Sacks Auditor-General, John Odey

  • 23 hours ago
  • 1 minute read
Cross River State Governor, Prince Bassey Otu has relieved the State Auditor-General, Mr John Odey of his appointment with immediate effect.

The governor who gave the directives through the State Civil Service Commission’s Chairman, Mr Oko Inaku ordered Mr Odey to hand over to the Director of Administration.

“I have the directive of His Excellency, the Governor to request you to proceed on retirement with immediate effect”. Okoh wrote in a letter sent to the Auditor General.

The statement declared further that the Director of Administration in the Audit Department would act as head of the place “until further notice while the Government of Cross River State wish to thank you for your service and wish you success in your retirement”

It would be recalled that last Friday, the governor sacked the Auditor General for Local Government Mrs Franca Inok in a similar fashion.

