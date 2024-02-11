C’River: Otu Raises Alarm Over Criminals Using His Number To Solicit Assistance From Public

Governor Bassey Edet Otu of Cross River State has raised the alarm over some criminal elements using his phone number to solicit assistance from the unsuspecting public.

Otu, through a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche on Sunday warned the general public to ignore such elements, saying the matter has been reported to security agencies.

The statement reads, “There has been apprehension in many quarters over unsolicited messages allegedly from Governor Bassey Otu seeking financial assistance.

The public is please advised to disregard any such messages purportedly from the Governor.

One of the Governor’s mobile numbers was breached by hi-tech criminals in the early hours of Sunday, February 11, 2024.

The hackers have gone on to utilise the breached number to advance their nefarious activities to try to scam unsuspecting individuals. Please, do not fall to such a devious attempt.

The hacked number has been secured, while relevant security agencies are working to apprehend those behind this obnoxious act.”