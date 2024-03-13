C’River: Otu Inaugurates Committee To Bolster Oil Palm, Cocoa, Coffee Value Chains

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, on Tuesday, inaugurated a multi-stakeholder committee to draw up a development framework for the optimization of oil palm, cocoa, and coffee value chains in the state.

Inaugurating the committee, Governor Otu pointed out that “cocoa, coffee, and oil palm are crops in which Cross River State enjoys unchallenged comparative advantage in the country.

Determined to derive maximum return on our advantage, we have, after careful consideration, come up with this model of having key stakeholders achieve our dream in an organized and cooperative manner.

“We have taken this option because of the belief that while the crops are different, your managerial and active experience from your respective backgrounds will complement each other for the greatest benefit of the state.”

Otu further said, “The initiative is also to minimize duplication of effort in certain areas of production, while at the same time avoiding the tendency of reaching out to the same technical partners for support, as it is more likely under an alternative multiple committee structure.”

The Governor highlighted the committee’s terms of reference to include the following: develop a 7-year strategic plan that outlines strategies that enhance cocoa, coffee, and oil palm cultivation, productivity, and quality; design Value Chain policies for cocoa and oil palm in such a manner that it encourages direct investment, supports farmers and addresses market dynamics.

According to the Governor, it was also to mobilize resources for the plan to establish six new cocoa estates in Cross River State which must be in line with climate and biodiversity considerations; and, to evaluate existing laws related to cocoa and oil palm production to make necessary adjustments to promote growth.

Expressing belief that agriculture is the hope of Cross River State, Otu said his administration has demonstrated in many ways than one, particularly with 3.5 million oil palms already earmarked for planting in this fiscal year, just as the state has launched the transparent and digitally managed N30billion commercial agriculture development fund, called Project Grow.

“We have also commenced the extension of the Smallholder cocoa development scheme for the development of new estates and the regeneration of existing ones. It is my fervent belief that your inauguration today will expand the scope of our vision,” he added.

Describing the inauguration of the committee as a practical demonstration of that belief, Otu told the Committee members that in them lies “the future of the agricultural development of Cross River State, and by extension the hope of our economic revival and development,” with a charge that “the time to act is now.”

In her acceptance speech, the Chairman of the Committee, Prof. Susan Ohen, thanked the governor, on behalf of her members for finding them worthy to serve in such a capacity, assuring that her committee would work assiduously towards drawing a strategic plan and policy framework for the optimization of oil palm, cocoa, and coffee value chains in the State.