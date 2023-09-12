C’River: Otu Imposes Curfew On Warring Yala Communities

Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the Ugaga and Igbekurekor communities, as well as in BenekabaUjama communities all in the Yala Local Government Area of the state.

The curfew, which is with immediate effect is to forestall further loss of lives and property and to enable security agencies to deal decisively with the situation.

A statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary in Calabar on Tuesday read, “Following land and boundary disputes which have resulted in security threats leading to wanton destruction of lives and property, I, hereby, impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Ugaga and Igbekurekor communities of Yala local government area, as well as in Benekaba and Ujama, respectively.

“The curfew is to enable security agencies to deal decisively with the situation in the affected communities and restore normalcy.

“While my administration has directed the State Emergency Management Agency to work out immediate interventions in terms of relief materials, I must reiterate that no community or individual has the monopoly to instigate crisis and threaten the peace of any part of the state.

“I urge the traditional institutions in the affected communities to immediately work to restore peace and amity as they will be held accountable for any further breakdown of law and order.

“I also urge our citizens in these communities to sheath their swords and give peace a chance. All those in the affected communities are advised, in their interest, to adhere strictly to this directive,” the governor said.

Although the statement did not specify how many people died in the conflict, our source claimed that no less than seven people died while several houses were destroyed.